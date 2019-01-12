Louth log-splitting in support of Air Ambulance

Louth Tractors will be hosting ‘Log Splitting Live’ on Saturday January 19, their annual tradition which raises thousands of pounds for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance every year.

A spokesman for Louth Tractors, based on the Fairfield Industrial Estate, said: “We’ll be showcasing the latest wood cutting machinery with working demonstrations from leading manufacturers at our Louth depot.

“We’ll also have offers on splitters, chainsaws, axes, log holders and much more.

“Log Splitting Live has become something of an annual tradition for people in the area.

“It’s the seventh year we’ve hosted the event, raising hundreds of pounds for this vital charity.”

For a donation to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, you can book a ten minute window in which you can get your own logs split with the machines on display.

Call 01507 605441 to book your slot.