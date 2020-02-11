Louth Male Voice Choir heads to prestigious festival

The Louth Male Voice Choir will be heading to one of the north’s most prestigious music talent festivals later this month.

The choir, consisting of 40 members, will be singing nine pieces in four categories at the Huddersfield Mrs Sunderland Festival, which mainly takes place from February 12 to 22.

There are over 140 classes at the festival, based at Huddersfield Town Hall, and the event tends to attract more than 4,000 performers each year across a wide variety of instruments, singing, speech and drama.

The local choir will be travelling by coach to perform on the last day of the festival, February 22.

Louth Male Voice Choir’s musical director, Graham Burrell, said: “It is a privilege to work with such a devoted group of singers.

“I’m sure with all the hard work they are putting in, and with the eclectic mix of music we are singing, we are hoping to bring back at least one trophy for our cabinet”.

Visit www.mrssunderlandfestival.com to find out more about the event.