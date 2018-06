A Louth man is due to appear in court for sentencing tomorrow (Wednesday) after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman last month.

Callum Thomas, 21, of Little Lane, committed assault by beating against the woman in Badminton Way, Louth, on May 9.

Thomas appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court last Thursday (May 31) and pleaded guilty to the offence.

The case was adjourned while a pre-sentence report is prepared, and sentencing is due to take place at the same court tomorrow.