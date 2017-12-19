Louth man, 23, charged with failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register

Wayne Bryson, 23, of Harveys Lane, Louth, is due to appear in court this week, where he will face two charges of failing to comply with his notification requirements while on the Sex Offenders Register.

Bryson is charged with failing to notify the authorities that he was residing or staying with a person under the age of 18 between January and July this year.

He is also charged with failing to notify the authorities of receipt of a new debit card, within three days of receipt, between November 2016 and July this year.

Both of these alleged offences are contrary to Section 80 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Bryson is due to face the two charges at Boston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.