Louth man (23) faces trial over alleged child sex offences

A Louth man is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court after being charged with multiple sexual offences against children.

Jonathan Lee Challis-Wagstaff, 23, of St Bernards Avenue, was charged with the following offences:

• Two charges of intentionally causing or inciting a girl under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity;

• One charge of intentionally causing a child under the age of 16 to look at an image of him engaging in sexual activity;

• One charge of engaging in sexual communication with a child under the age of 16;

• One charge of intentionally arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence

All five of the offences are alleged to have taken place between March 3 and March 21 this year.

Challis-Wagstaff appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday), and no pleas were entered at this stage.

All five charges were committed to Lincoln Crown Court on a date yet to be confirmed, and Challis-Wagstaff was granted conditional bail.