Louth man appears in court over alleged child sex offences

A Louth man charged with sex offences against a young girl has appeared at Lincoln Crown Court this morning (Thursday).

Jonathan Lee Challis-Wagstaff, 23, of St Bernards Avenue, spoke only to confirm his name and nationality. No pleas were entered.

He is charged with the following offences:

• Two charges of intentionally causing or inciting a girl under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity;

• One charge of intentionally causing a child under the age of 16 to look at an image of him engaging in sexual activity;

• One charge of engaging in sexual communication with a child under the age of 16;

• One charge of intentionally arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence

All five of the offences are alleged to have taken place between March 3 and March 21 this year.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on December 10.

Challis-Wagstaff was granted conditional bail until his next court appearance.