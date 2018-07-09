Louth man appears in court over alleged murder

A man appeared before Lincoln Crown Court today (Monday) accused of the murder of his partner.

Shane Murphy, 27, of Little Lane, Louth, is charged with the murder of Marie Gibson, 35, at her home in Lacey Gardens, Louth, on Saturday June 9.

Murphy appeared in the dock wearing a grey long-sleeved top and grey jogging bottoms.

He spoke only to confirm his name at today’s hearing when a trial date was set for December 10.

No charge was put to Murphy during the brief hearing.

There was no application for bail, and Murphy was remanded in custody to appear back in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 5.