Louth man banned after smoking cannabis and driving

A Louth man has been banned from driving for a year after a blood test revealed he had smoked cannabis.

Stephen Raymond Ross, 29, of Christopher Close, admitted the offence when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that he was stopped by police at 8pm on January 13 in Newbridge Hill and he admitted he had smoked ‘two joints’ the previous evening.

The blood test revealed a reading of 3.7 microgrammes of cannabis per litre of blood, the legal limit being two microgrammes.

Mitigating, Kerry Woolerton-Close said the reading did not reflect any impairment in his driving, unlike alcohol, and there had been no suggestion his driving had been sub-standard.

She said it was ‘almost inevitable’ his employment would not continue if he was unable to drive.

She said he had approached Addaction and had stopped smoking cannabis altogether and was producing negative test results.

Ross was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of £253 and £115 in costs and charges.