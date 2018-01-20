Louth man charged with ‘controlling and coercive behaviour’ against partner

Bryce Terrence Cox, 31, of High Holme Road, will face a trial by jury later this month after pleading not guilty to a charge of ‘controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship’.

Between January and November last year, Cox is alleged to have repeatedly or continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive, contrary to the Serious Crime Act 2015.

His alleged actions include preventing the victim - his partner at the time - from engaging in mother-and-baby activities and seeing support networks, assaulting the victim, threatening the alleged victim, and destroying her property.

Cox pleaded not guilty to the offence at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on January 3, and the court directed that he must face a trial by jury.

In a separate charge, Cox is alleged to have caused criminal damage to the woman’s property, including artwork and a phone case, on November 10. No plea was recorded by the court for this charge.

Cox will face both charges when he appears at Lincoln Crown Court on January 31. He was granted conditional bail until this date.