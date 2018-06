An arrest warrant has been issued for a Louth man who failed to attend court yesterday (Thursday) to face a charge of indecent exposure.

Ben Aaron Crickmar, 31, of Jubilee Crescent, was due to attend Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday but did not attend.

Crickmar is charged with ‘outraging public decency’ after allegedly exposing his genitals to at least two people outside a busy public house in Louth on December 22.

The court issued a warrant for his arrest.