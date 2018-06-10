Louth man charged with murder as alleged victim is named

A Louth man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in the town yesterday afternoon (Saturday).

Shane Murphy (27) of Little Lane, has been charged with the murder of Marie Gibson (35), of Lacey Gardens, in Louth yesterday.

The scene in the Little Lane/Mount Pleasant area on Saturday afternoon.

He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Monday June 11).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to repeat our appeal for anyone who was in the area around Lacey Gardens on Saturday June 9 between about 1.00pm and 2.00pm, and thinks they saw anything suspicious, to call 101 and quote incident 199 of June 9.”