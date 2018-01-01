Louth man disqualified after drink-driving

A Louth man has been banned from driving after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

Michael Alan Bird, 29, of Mount Pleasant Avenue, committed the offence on the A16 at Swaby on July 26, 2017.

At the time of the offence, he had 51 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Bird appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on December 21 and pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, although this can be reduced by 12 weeks if he chooses to complete a course.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

The defendant’s guilty plea was taken into account when imposing sentence.