Louth man drove while three times over the limit

A Louth man has been handed a lengthy driving ban after he pleaded guilty to driving while he was more than three times over the limit.

Luke Russell Howard, 31, of Victoria Road, drove a car in Queen Street, Louth, on September 29, while he had 119 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Howard pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on October 17.

He was given a 28 month driving disqualification, although this can be reduced by 28 weeks if he chooses to complete a driving course.

He was also given a community order with a 100 hour community work requirement, which must be completed within the next 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs, plus a £90 victim surcharge.

Howard’s guilty plea was taken into account by the court when imposing its sentence.