Louth man faces trial over three sexual assault charges

A Louth man will face trial in May after pleading not guilty to three charges of sexual assault against a woman.

Aaron John Anthony Palmer, 36, of Welbeck Way, is alleged to have sexually touched a woman over the age of 16 without consent in Louth on three occasions: in October 2015, May 2017, and between March and May 2017.

Palmer appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (March 21) where he pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

The case was adjourned until May 10, when he will face trial at the same court.

He was granted unconditional bail until this date.