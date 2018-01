Mark Peter Bradbury, 42, of Kidgate, Louth, has been fined after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order which had been imposed less than three weeks previously

Bradbury appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on January 2 and admitted breaching the order by contacting a woman, and trying to contact her through her daughter, on December 25.

The domestic violence order had been imposed at the same court on December 7.

The court fined Bradbury £50 for the breach.