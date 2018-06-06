Louth man fined for exposing his genitals outside busy pub

A Louth man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to exposing his genitals outside a busy pub in the town at the end of last year.

Ben Aaron Crickmar, 31, of Bowers Avenue, pleaded guilty to outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner, contrary to Common Law, by exposing his genitals to ‘at least two persons’ outside the pub on December 22.

He entered his guilty plea when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (June 2).

The court fined him £200, and ordered him to pay a further £115 in court costs and victim surcharge.

Crickmar’s guilty plea was taken into account by the court when imposing sentence.