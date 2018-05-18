Louth man found guilty of three sexual assaults

A Louth man has been found guilty of three sexual assaults against women over the age of 16.

Aaron John Anthony Palmer, 36, of Welbeck Way, was charged with committing the offences in October 2015, between March and May 2017, and in May 2017 respectively.

He had pleaded not guilty to all charges, but was found guilty in his absence at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday (May 14).

The case was committed to Lincoln Crown Court for sentencing, at a date yet to be determined, and Palmer was granted bail until this date.