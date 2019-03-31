Louth man Gary’s challenging swim in mum’s memory

A Louth man has made a splash as he aims to complete a 22 mile swim to raise cash for a diabetes charity in memory of his mum, who died aged 43.

Life coach and motivational speaker Gary Williams, 45, is taking part in the ‘Swim 22’ challenge over a three month period in aid of Diabetes UK.

Gary's mum, Kathleen Mavis Williams.

Gary has already swum seven miles at the Meridian Leisure Centre, meaning he has to complete a further 15 miles before he reaches the 22 mile target - the width of the English Channel!

Gary’s mother, Kathleen Mavis Williams, suffered with Type 1 diabetes, which led to her death from kidney failure at the age of 43 - shortly before Gary’s ninth birthday.

Gary told the Leader: “Diabetes in general is becoming the world’s largest disease, especially with the diet of the modern world.

“My mum would have been 80 this year, so it seemed a good way to do something a little special.”

He added: “Someone is diagnosed with diabetes every two minutes. Your donation can change lives”

Gary, who had to learn how to swim correctly by watching YouTube videos before he began the challenge, is aiming to raise £1,500 for this very worthwhile charity.

• If you wish to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/www-gary-williamsUK-co-uk.

• Visit www.diabetes.org.uk for further information.