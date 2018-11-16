Louth man jailed for dangerous driving after A16 incidents

A 43-year-old man has been jailed for five months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving at Lincoln Crown Court.

Jonathan Davies, of Freer Gardens in Louth, was charged with dangerous driving on January 20, 2017, after an incident on the A16, between North Thoresby and Holton Le Clay.

Davies was driving a green Volkswagen Golf at the time, and overtook another motorist at North Thoresby, but then pulled up and slammed on his brakes in the middle of the A16 - causing the car he’d been following and all other traffic to come to a complete stop.

Davies jumped out of his car and verbally abused the victim.

The victim managed to drive away, only to be overtaken again by Davies, who once abreast of the victim, swerved towards him forcing him into the grass verge.

Once Davies had overtaken the victim he then slowed down to such a slow speed that the victim - fearing for his safety - tried to overtake Davies again. However, Davies increased his speed and swerved towards the victim, forcing him into oncoming traffic.

As well as receiving a prison sentence at Lincoln Crown Court earlier this week, Davies was disqualified from driving for 12 months and told he will need to take an extended re-test to get his licence back.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The victim was left incredibly shaken by what happened that afternoon but has found the strength to stand up to Davies, who the judge described as showing no remorse whatsoever.

“It took a lot of courage from the victim and is a testament to his character and his belief that he knew he was doing the right thing even though it was causing him undoubted angst for a number of months.

“This case and length of sentence and disqualification sends out a clear message that dangerous driving on Lincolnshire’s roads will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”