Louth man sentenced after drunken assault on his partner

A Louth man, who came home drunk in the early hours after a night out on his own, slapped his partner’s face during a row between the two.

James Gilliatt, 27, of Kenwick Road, admitted assaulting his then-partner by beating when he appeared before District Judge Peter Veits at Boston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Prosecuting, Nick Todd said Gilliatt and the woman had been together for two years but when he returned to their Monks Dyke Road home drunk in the early hours of April 15, an argument started and he grabbed her face, pushed her over and slapped her, requiring her to go to hospital for a bloody nose.

He said the relationship was now over.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said Gilliatt accepted he had a problem with alcohol and had been to AA and had not drunk since the incident.

Judge Veits fined Gilliatt £400 and ordered him to pay £100 compensation to his ex-partner, and £125 in costs and charges.