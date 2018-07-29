Louth man sentenced for breaching restraining order

Fraser Thomas Wilson, 44, of Park Avenue, Louth, has been sentenced after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order by visiting an address that he was prohibited from attending.

Wilson admitting attending the address, in Louth, between March 3 and July 4 without reasonable excuse - which was in breach of a restraining order imposed on him at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on October 13 last year after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman.

Wilson admitted the breach when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 7, for which he was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

He also admitted a separate offence of breaching the two-year conditional discharge imposed against him by the court following the assault case last October, but the court imposed no separate penalty for this offence.

The court determined that the two-year conditional discharge order is to continue.