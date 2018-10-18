Louth man ‘threw scalding hot tea’ at his wife

A Louth man who threw a cup of scalding hot tea at his wife, punched her in the jaw and threw her mobile phone at the wall when she tried to ring the police, has been given a suspended prison sentence.

David Ian Wilson, 40, now of Queen Street, admitted assaulting his wife Katie and causing her actual bodily harm when he appeared before magistrates at Boston Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday (October 17).

Prosecuting, Ruth Snoden said an argument started between the two at their home in Aswell Street on September 19, during which he threw a cup of tea at her, cutting her chin and scalding her chest with the tea.

He also punched her jaw, threw her mobile phone against a wall as she tried to ring the police, and punched her again when she used the landline to call for help.

He told police later that they were splitting up, Ms Snoden said, and he had drunk a lot before being driven home.

In interview he said he could not remember punching her but admitted he must have caused the injuries to his wife.

Ms Snoden said Wilson had a conviction for domestic violence in 2006.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said the couple had been together for 25 years since they were of school age, but there had been difficulties in the relationship for some time.

She said he had now moved out and was living in a flat, but on the night he had drunk ‘far too much’.

She said he had a ‘loss of self esteem and felt she must be leaving him for someone else’ which started an argument between them and ‘the red mist descended’, although she added that Wilson had not intended to hit her when he threw the cup of tea.

The magistrates sentenced Wilson to six months custody, but suspended the sentence for a year and ordered him to alcohol monitoring for 90 days and to undergo 15 days of rehabilitation.

He was also ordered to pay £250 in compensation to his wife and £200 in costs and charges.

They also issued a restraining order preventing Wilson from contacting his wife for 12 months.