Louth men admit multiple shoplifting offences

Two Louth men, both on post-prison release supervision, have appeared in court in Boston following a string of shoplifting offences totalling more than £500 at the end of last year.

Matthew Jonathan Tiffany, 23, of Chatsworth Drive, and Stuart McGhee, 35, of Eastgate, appeared separately at Boston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Tiffany admitted eight offences of stealing from shops, including the Co-op and Morrisons, on numerous occasions during December - three of them with McGhee.

McGhee admitted nine offences of stealing from shops, including Bargain Buys and Morrisons and the Spar with Tiffany, and one of illegally abstracting electricity, during November and December.

The court heard that several of the offences were committed on the same day.

After hearing that Tiffany had been recalled to prison to complete his sentence following his arrest for these offences, the magistrates ordered him to pay £197 in compensation but made no order for costs or a separate fine.

The case against McGhee was adjourned until February because no report was available from the Probation Service.

Police are seeking Criminal Behaviour Orders to ban both men from retail premises in Louth, which was being opposed, the court heard, and this was also adjourned to a date to be arranged.