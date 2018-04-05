Louth mum and daughter duo have heads shaved for charity

A mum and daughter duo from Louth recently raised £460 for charity Clic Sargent by both having their heads shaved together.

Faith-Rose, (11), and Amanda Parker, (30), also sent off their long locks to the Little Princess’s Trust.

Faith-Rose and Amanda Parker, pictured after their headshave, pictured with hairdresser Melissa Ball from Sapphire Hair & Beauty.

Ms Parker said: “My daughter Faith wanted to raise money for Clic Sargent as they support young children with cancer and her friend Demi Knight has the disease and wanted to do something for her asked if I would do it with her.

“I am feeling quite emotional and happy after having my headshaved, but I am so proud of Faith-Rose for doing this for two amazing causes.”

The headshave was undertaken by Melissa Ball from Sapphire Hair and Beauty in Louth, free of charge and she also gave the duo a cash donation on the day.

Faith said that she felt good and was really glad she did the headshave.

The pair wished to say a big thank you for everyone who donated money towards their two chosen causes.