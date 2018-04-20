Louth mum reveals how a rash led to her 16-year-old fighting to save his life

A Louth mum has told how her teenage son made a miracle recovery from a life threatening condition.

Rachel Andrews has revealed she initially took her son Samuel to hospital with what she thought was a straightforward rash.

However, it led to the brave 16-year-old being locked in a desperate fight to save his life.

Rachel has recalled the moment doctors told her family to prepare for the worst and to consider turning off her son Samuel’s life support machine.

Mrs Andrews took her son to Louth’s Urgent Care Centre on Valentine’s Day to be checked over.

She never expected to see Samuel being put into an induced coma at Grimsby Hospital’s ICU because he was stricken by meningitis, flu B, strep A, sepsis and double pneumonia at the same time.

Eight weeks on, Samuel is finally back home recovering, and Rachel plans to raise funds for the unit that saved her son’s life - as well as giving another Louth youngster a chance of life.

She told the Leader: “Samuel is never normally ill, but because he has autism, he doesn’t say much when he’s feeling unwell.

“He had been showing signs of a cold for a few days, and then I noticed a rash.

“I knew he wasn’t right so I took up him to the Urgent Care Centre at Louth.

“Before I knew it, Samuel was being put into an induced coma in the ICU at Grimsby.”

Two and half weeks later, doctors had tried everything to make Samuel better but he did not respond and the condition of his lungs deteriorated.

Mrs Andrews added: “We got a phone call telling us to come in and say goodbye and to consider turning off Samuel’s life support.

“But I urged them to try anything they could think of first.”

Doctors had one last hope and tried a new procedure which basically saw Samuel being rolled over onto his front in final bid to clear his lungs.

As luck would have it, the procedure worked and Samuel’s health began to improve.

Mrs Andrews said she felt like a miracle had happened.

Samuel then underwent a Tracheotomy and was put on a high dependancy ward before he was transferred back to Louth Hospital.

Mrs Andrews added: “It has been the worst two months of my life.

“I still can’t believe that Samuel is home with us now.

“If it wasn’t for the amazing staff at Louth and Grimsby, Samuel wouldn’t be with us.

She is set to host a charity raffle at Oliver’s Bar on Sunday, May 13 and is appealing for prizes.

She said: “I’ve got a few bits put together, but if anyone else can donate anything, it would be greatly appreciated.”

Mrs Andrews is raising funds for Grimsby ICU and local yongster Demi Knight.

She revealed: “I want to give back to the unit that saved my son’s life and to also give another youngster a chance at life.”

*To donate a prize or to buy raffle tickets, call Mrs Andrews on 07848 495249.