Louth NCS fundraising for sensory garden project

A group of teenagers are raising funds this week to support their bid to complete the sensory garden at a community day centre in Louth, through the National Citizen Service (NCS).

The group of eight young people, aged 15-17, will attend and develop the sensory garden at the Sense centre in Windsor Road next week.

The proposed sensory garden at the Sense centre in Windsor Road, Louth.

In the meantime, they have been raising funds for the project through a coffee morning and sponsored walk earlier this week.

Tomorrow (Friday), the group will hold a bake sale and tombola at a stall in Louth’s Market Place from 9.30am.

Go along to the market tomorrow morning to support the NCS group and find out more about their project.

Alternatively, make a donation online by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/millie-hemingway.