Louth NCS fundraising for sensory garden project

A group of teenagers are raising funds this week to support their bid to complete the sensory garden at a community day centre in Louth, through the National Citizen Service (NCS).
The group of eight young people, aged 15-17, will attend and develop the sensory garden at the Sense centre in Windsor Road next week.
In the meantime, they have been raising funds for the project through a coffee morning and sponsored walk earlier this week.
Tomorrow (Friday), the group will hold a bake sale and tombola at a stall in Louth’s Market Place from 9.30am.
Go along to the market tomorrow morning to support the NCS group and find out more about their project.
Alternatively, make a donation online by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/millie-hemingway.