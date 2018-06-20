Louth offered a rare glimpse behind the scenes of Brass Eye

Louth comedy fans were in for a treat last night (Tuesday) when Brass Eye director Michael Cumming brought ‘Oxide Ghosts: The Brass Eye Tapes’ to town as part of the Zero Degrees Festival.

The special film - which will never be broadcast or released for home viewing - was created by Mr Cumming last year to mark the 20 year anniversary of Brass Eye, the controversial ‘mockumentary’ series which took the British media by storm in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Director Michael Cumming cuts into a slice of 'Cake', alongside event organiser Laurence Schlachter.

The film comprises unseen material from Mr Cumming’s own archive, and is screened with the blessing of Brass Eye’s creator and presenter, Chris Morris.

The rare screening, held at the Playhouse Cinema, was followed by a Q&A hosted by Louth’s very own Graham Fellows (of John Shuttleworth and Jilted John fame), which offered the 100-strong audience a unique insight behind the scenes of the show.

The event was organised by Laurence Schlachter, who runs the Blocktails cocktail bar just off Cornmarket.

He was supported by Mark Taylor, whose partner baked a large sponge cake in the shape of Brass Eye’s famous ‘made-up drug’, Cake, to mark the occasion.