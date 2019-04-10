Louth Parkinson’s group wishes Sylvia good luck!

A great-grandma from South Cockerington will begin her amazing 500 mile pilgrimage across northern Spain this week, in support of the Parkinson’s UK charity in memory of a partner who suffered with the disease.

As reported two weeks ago, Sylvia Hanna is taking part in the ‘French Camino’, walking from south-western France to north-western Spain over the next five weeks.

Sylvia Hanna

On April 3, the Louth & District Parkinson’s group met Sylvia to wish her good luck for the incredible challenge that lies ahead.

The Louth Leader would like to thank Siana Barnes for providing the photographs above.