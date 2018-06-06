Louth police and fire officers join the sporting fun at Big Game event

Members from Louth’s fire and police services took time out from their daily duties last week to enjoy a number of dementia-friendly games at the Meridian Leisure Centre.

Hosted by the ‘Still Me’ team at Magna Vitae, and funded by the Louth and District Hospice, the Big Game event saw people of all ages battle against each other in friendly competition during an afternoon of varied activities.

Rocket throwing was just one of the fun games on offer last week.

New Age Kurling, Welly Wanging, Egg and Spoon and Sponge Javelin were the games played by the Red, Yellow, Blue and Green teams.

Around 60 people took part during the event alongside the emergency services personnel – who split themselves up within the teams.

PC Rachel Dobson was there along with CPSO Jo Drake, officer Justin Mekkaoui and their police mascot, Bobby Bear.

She said: “We were invited by Magna Vitae and were delighted to come along.

Medals and trophies were presented after the games to end the day.

“This is all about us being a real part of the community and breaking down the barriers in a fun way.”

Awards presented after the games included Best Dressed, Selective Hearing Impairment, (for having no idea what is going on around here), Best Effort, All the Gear No Idea, Ray of Sunshine, Best of Egg and Spoon, Best of Welly Wanging, Best of New Age Kurling and Best of Foam Javelin.

The overall team winner of the games was the Yellow team with 711 points, second was Blue with 676, third Green with 638 and fourth Red with 513.