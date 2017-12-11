Louth police investigate Boyes theft

Police are appealing for information that could help them with an investigation into a theft-from-shop incident that took place on Wednesday (December 6).

Two men entered the Boyes store in Mercer Row, Louth, and have taken a display of branded jumpers and hoodies.

Do you know either of these men?

Both men have returned to the store later in the afternoon only to be challenged by staff on this occasion.

The first man was described as being of average height, with shaved light brown hair, and described as wearing all dark clothing, approximately 30-40 years old.

The second man was described as of a similar age, taller than the first man, with dark stubble, and described as wearing all dark clothing, and a dark coloured knitted hat.

If you recognize the people in the photos, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 as the two men may be able to help with their enquiries.

If you have any information, including being approached by somebody selling branded jumpers and hoodies in the last few days, contact 101 and state that this is under incident 256 of December 6.