Louth police receive ‘over 20 calls’ about door-to-door sellers

Police officers in Louth received over 20 calls yesterday evening (Monday) following a series of door-to-door sellers attempting to offer goods to residents.

While no crime was believed to be committed, words of advice were given by officers to the door-step sellers, and officers will be making further enquiries to determine whether any licences were breached, including a peddler’s licence.

Inspector Sarah Constantine said: “I want to personally thank residents for their calls and their concerns.

“While we don’t believe any obvious crime took place last night, now would be a good time to remind residents to be vigilant when answering the door to anyone selling anything.

“Never buy from anyone that you don’t know, and please always contact us on 101 if you have any concerns as soon as you can.”