Louth pupils celebrate ‘premier’ arrival

Pupils at Greenwich House School in Louth have received a delivery of a free Premier League Primary Stars equipment pack this term.

Stocked full of items including Nike footballs, training bibs and numbered floor markers, the Premier League equipment pack will aid teacher delivery of active lessons across the curriculum.

The equipment pack was awarded to pupils at Greenwich House School following Mrs A Brindle’s successful application for last year’s Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme.

The scheme is part of the Premier League Primary Stars education programme, which uses the appeal of Premier League and professional football clubs to inspire children at primary schools the opportunity to learn, be active, and develop important life skills.

The scheme offers primary school teachers free curriculum-linked resources in English, Maths, PE and PSHE, and opportunities for schools to enter competitions and access free offers.

Richard Scudamore, Executive Chairman of the Premier League, said: “The Premier League Primary Stars kit and equipment packs provide a fantastic boost to schools at the start of the new school year.

“We hope that coupled with the free downloadable online resources, we can inspire children to do their best in the classroom and on the sports field.”

Mrs A Brindle, Director of School Development, Greenwich House School, said: “When the children heard we had won one of the Premier League Primary Stars packs they couldn’t wait.

“We used the certificates and stickers during last year and the natural association with the Premier League not only excites those who already play football but hopefully continues to help new children develop a love of sport and being active.”