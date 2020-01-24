Louth rock ‘n’ roll night raises cash for Prostate Cancer UK

A recent night of rock ‘n’ roll at the Louth Jazz Club was a sell-out success, raising vital funds for a cancer research charity.

At the end of December, local band ‘3 Parts Gone’ entertained the packed venue with favourites from the 1950s and 1960s.

3 Parts Gone

On the night, over £400 was raised for Prostate Cancer UK.

Band member Phil Trevethick said: “Many thanks go to Louth Jazz Club in Queen Street for hosting the event, and to those who generously donated raffle prizes.

“Particular thanks go to Stevensons of Louth, M.J. Watts of Grimoldby, and the Lincolnshire Gliding Club.”

Pictured: Phil Trevethick from ‘3 Parts Gone’ presenting the cheque for £420 to Alastair Brown from the charity.