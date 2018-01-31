Louth Run for Life returns for 13th year

The number 13 may be unlucky for some...but not when it comes to the annual Louth Run for Life with organisers planning for the 13th year of the event.

This Saturday (February 3) marks the official launch of the 2018 race with the committee hoping to raise as much money possible for Cancer Research UK.

The launch is also set to coincide with World Cancer Day on February 4.

Committee members will be at Lovelle’s Estate Agents in the Market Place from 9am-1pm on Saturday, taking registrations from men, women and children to take part in the popular community event which will be held on Sunday, June 24.

Simon West, Chairman of the Louth Run for Life committee said: “The organisation and planning of the 2018 event is well underway.

“We are looking forward to officially launching our event on Saturday and this year, we hope to add another significant amount to the £362,000 already raised by the people in and around Louth for Cancer Research UK.”

Mr West stressed the money raised in Louth was helping in the on-going efforts to improve treatments for cancer - and survival rates.

He added: “We are trying to do our bit in helping to beat cancer sooner.”

World Cancer Day Unity bands will also be available from Lovelle’s office.

Many of the Run for Life volunteers will be out and about in Louth on Saturday as part of a street collection in the Market Place area.

Louth Run for Life has grown in popularity over the years.

The first event attracted around 300 particpants but now, it sees around 1,500 people take part.

Nationally, the chances of surviving cancer are said to have doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Every step forward doctors, nurses and scientists take relies on donations from the public and the tireless fundraising of supporters like the Run for Life..

You can sign up for the 2018 race by visiting: www.active.com. Type Cancer Research Louth to find the event and click on it to register.