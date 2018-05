The annual Louth Town Meeting will take place at 7.30pm on Tuesday May 8.

The meeting, at the British Legion Hall in Northgate, will give members of the public an opportunity to discuss local issues and concerns.

The Mayor of Louth will present the annual report, and community groups and grant recipients will be in attendance.

There will also be presentations from Dr Neal Parkes and Rev Nick Brown.

Call 01507 355895 for details.