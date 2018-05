The chairman of Louth Independent Traders (LIT), Gary Denniss, has presented vouchers to three lucky winners after their recent ‘Shop Local’ event earlier this month.

Louth shoppers were entered into a free prize draw, and lucky winner Angela Lord won a £200 voucher to spend in local shops.

Louth 'Shop Local' event - 2nd Prize (�50 voucher) winner, Elesha Howarth.

The second prize winner (£50 voucher) was Elesha Howarth, and the third prize winner (also £50 voucher) was Kerry Bareham.

These vouchers can be spent in the 48 participating shops in the town.