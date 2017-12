Nichols Youth Project in Louth is inviting locals, whatever their age, to join them for a special Christmas fundraiser at the Trinity Centre on Saturday, December 23.

There will be bring and share of festive food, a delicious bake sale and warming tea and coffee to a backdrop of Christmassy live music.

The highlight of the evening will be a Quiz...with some interesting prizes.

So save the date and head for the Trinity Centre, doors open at 6.30pm, running through to 9pm.

Entry is £3.