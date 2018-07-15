Louth’s Pin Gin heading out on the road with new service

Following their recent success of the pop up Pin Gin Bar at this year’s Lincolnshire Show - Alan Bottomley and Amy Conyard, the duo the Lincolnshire brand of gin have decided to branch out.

Their new Pin Bar will now be heading out on the road.

They will be offering bar packages to suit any occasion from a simple Gin Bar, to a bespoke bar list to suit your guest’s every needs.

Amy Conyard said: “We are thrilled to be taking our business to this next level and hope to see you all at your events soon.

“We will also be taking on a full time member of staff to help us manage this exciting project and are extremely pleased to be creating a job for the area.

“Hopefully this will only grow as we’ll need lots of people to serve all of the G&T’s.”

For further information, get in touch with Team Pin by calling: 01507 600410.

Or you can email: events@bottomleydistillers.co.uk.