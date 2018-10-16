Louth school celebrates record pupil numbers

This academic year, King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth is celebrating record pupil numbers.

While it was once the town’s smallest school with a three form entry of 84 children in Year 7, today the school has six forms and 170 pupils in year 7 alone.

In September, the school had around 300 people join the school at Year 7 and either join or re-join the school in Year 12 - and to meet this extra demand, the school has also welcomed a range of new staff. The grammar school is also offering more places to external candidates than ever before.

James Lascelles, head teacher at the school, said: “Coming at the end of a period of falling pupils numbers in the local area we are all exceptionally proud to have bucked that trend and have instead seen strong demand for places at King Edward’s and its continued growth.

“Now, in order to meet that demand, the school has invested a million pounds in refurbishing the site and is submitting plans for a £2 million Sports Hall and Elite Performance Centre for planning permission in the coming weeks - watch this space.”