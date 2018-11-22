Louth school’s new fitness suite thanks to ‘Sugar Tax’ funds

Tollbar Multi Academy Trust has put the Government’s extra funding from the ‘sugar tax’ to good use by providing new fitness facilities for students at Louth Academy.

The Trust received £75,391 as part of the ‘Healthy Pupils Capital Fund’ which will support young people’s physical and mental health - with funding coming from a levy on the soft drinks industry.

At Louth Academy’s Lower Campus (formerly Cordeaux), students now have a brand new fitness suite with large range of high-tech gym equipment, which all students use as part of the curriculum.

The Trust has also provided a brand new dance and aerobics studio, providing a dedicated training area for its new cheerleading squad which already has 21 enthusiastic members.

Year 8 student Jasmine Dodds said: “This is a great space and we do not have to share it with other sports.

“We can just get on and train together. I think the new sports areas are fantastic.”

The Trust’s chief executive, David Hampson, said: “The Trust is very big on Sports facilities and we wanted to give the students at Louth Lower Campus a multi-gym that everyone could use and which could be a lifestyle choice.

“Team sports are fantastic, but if you don’t like them then this offers an alternative. We are very grateful for this extra funding and see it as a great use of money generated by the so-called sugar tax.

“We of course focus on healthy eating and nutrition at all of our Academies, but we cannot stop children consuming sugar altogether, so at least they can counter the effects by doing some physical activity that they enjoy.”