Louth schools close due to adverse weather conditions

Primary and secondary schools in Louth and the surrounding villages have been closed today (Wednesday) due to the adverse weather conditions.

According to reports, dozens of schools in the area - including Louth Academy and King Edward VI Grammar School - have confirmed this morning that they will not open today due to the heavy snowfall and icy conditions.

Visit your school’s website, social media channels, or call reception for confirmation.

Continue to visit www.louthleader.co.uk for more weather updates.