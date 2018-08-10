Louth Sensory garden ‘SOS’ - will you help the project?

A community day centre in Louth is seeking volunteers to help complete a sensory garden this weekend (Saturday and Sunday, August 11-12).

Developed by the national disability charity Sense, the Sense Centre in Windsor Road on the Fairfield Industrial Estate in Louth, offers day services to develop communication and living skills.

The Sense Centre is hoping to finish developing the garden soon, which will provide vital sensory experiences to people with complex disabilities.

Volunteers will be involved in moving soil, painting fences, gardening, putting together a raised pond kit, laying membrane and gravel and making sensory paths.

Anita Kirkwood, services manager at the Sense Centre, said: “The sensory garden will be hugely beneficial for the people who use our service and we will really appreciate any help and support by people in the local community.

“This is a great opportunity for people to meet others and work towards a common goal.”

A barbecue lunch and refreshments will be available on the day. Those interested in volunteering will need to bring their own gardening equipment.

Donations of plants, garden items and sensory art are also welcome.

To volunteer, email Anita.Kirkwood@sense.org.uk.

Visit www.sense.org.uk/get-support/centres-education-and-day-services/sense-centres for details.