Louth siblings to take on first marathon event together for charities

A brother and sister duo from Louth are lacing up their running shoes in readiness for their first full marathon to raise funds for two charities close to their hearts.

Jackie, (29), and Emma Giagnacovo, (27), will be running the Greater Manchester Marathon on Sunday, April 8 - raising funds for The National Autistic Society and The Christie Art Fund.

The siblings, who are both keen runners, have been training together for the last 18-months and couldn’t think of a better motivation than to run their first full marathon by raising funds for their two chosen causes.

Emma said The National Autistic Society is a cause close to home as their older brother Jamie,(30), is battling the condition and now lives in a specialist care unit.

She told the Leader: “Raising money for The National Autistic Society will help other people like our big brother Jamie towards a more inclusive and accepting society.

“It’s also our way of helping to raise further awareness about autisum and ensure people with the condition have the opportunities they deserve.”

Their second charity is in aid of Emma’s long-term partner’s father James, who died recently at just 42 after his battle with oesophageal cancer.

The Christie Art room provides a place for people with a creative flair the chance to still do something they love whilst being a patient in Manchester hospital.

Emma now works with The Christie charity in Manchester and sees first hand how the funds raised make a positive impact on the lives of those living with a life-limiting illness.

Even though the siblings are highly competitive and one is faster than the other, Jackie tells us why they willbe crossing the finish line together.

He said: “Emma was the one who got me into running in the first place and I’ve come to find I’m now pretty good at it.

“I could easily finish the marathon in front of my sister, but to me, it’s all about the charities we are supporting and to finish the marathon together, will make it all the more special.”

The pair are hoping to raise £1,000 to be spilt between their two chosen charities and are already over half way there to reaching their target.

○ If you would like to sponsor the duo, please visit their JustGiving: http://bit.ly/2FVI43c.