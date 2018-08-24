Louth Silver Band is ‘struggling to survive’ - can you help?

The Louth Riverhead Silver Band is urgently appealing for new members to come forward following a ‘serious depletion’ in the numbers of players - otherwise the group may have no option but to close down after more than 80 years in existence.

The silver band was originally formed back in 1935 at the old Riverhead Methodist Church in Louth.

A spokesman for the group said: “Over the years we have worked very closely with the Louth Methodist Church and accompanied the hymn singing for their evening services on regular occasions. We have also played at various other local events such as fetes and concerts.

“Unfortunately we are currently suffering from a serious depletion in our number of players, to the point where we are struggling to survive.

“We are anxious to be able to resolve this situation and for the band to be able to continue with its activities.

“We are therefore looking for any former brass players who would be interested in taking up this interesting activity again.”

The band is also inviting anyone, of any age, who may be interesting in learning to play a brass instrument.

There is a training group and instruments available to loan to any interested learners. There is no charge for membership of the band.

You can join the band on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month at Louth Methodist Church, in Nichol Hill, at 7.30pm.

Ring the bell at the main door for access. Alternatively, call 01507 602906 / 603680 / 600553 for more information.