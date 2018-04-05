Louth Sixth Formers need your support for Costa Rica project

Two KEVIGS Sixth Formers are raising funds to travel to Costa Rica and make a positive difference to the lives of disadvantaged children.

Lucy Fraser and Harriet Dixon, both 16, are hoping to take part in the project through Global Vision International (GVI), an organisation that sends over 2,000 volunteers to help in disadvantaged countries every year.

In July, the duo will be undertaking a two-week volunteer programme in Manuel Antonia, Costa Rica, where they will assist in construction projects, including the maintenance and building of schools and play areas.

Lucy said: “This work will allow underprivileged children to access the much needed help and facilities required for a better future.

“Whilst passionate about helping these children, we will also be gaining invaluable experiences of our own.

“We are currently working hard to raise the necessary funds for this experience by arranging various events.

“We know that we can make a difference, but we believe that you too could also be part of this ambition. We would be hugely appreciative of any donation that you would be willing to contribute towards the funds we need.”

Lucy, from Louth, and Harriet, from Brigsley, have already paid over £3,000 to take part in the project, but they will need to raise a further £2,000 to cover the cost of their flights. Any excess funds will be directed into their project.

Lucy and Harriet will be holding fundraising events, such as bake sales and raffles at their school, while also collecting sponsors.

Lucy continued: “On our return, we will contact all sponsors directly to share a newsletter of our achievements and success, which will have been your success too! Thank you in advance.”

Explaining why the pair decided to go to Costa Rica, Lucy said: “We knew that we wanted to do a volunteer project this summer but we struggled to find a program that was run in a country which spoke Spanish - as we both do Spanish A-level and wanted to use our language skills - and a program that also let under 18 year olds participate.

“We managed to find GVI which offers an under-18 program that runs in many countries such as Greece, India and Fiji, whereby we chose Costa Rica.”

• Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/costarica-lucyharriet to make a donation towards the project.