Louth student raises funds in memory of Jake Havercroft

A Year-13 student from Louth has raised more than £500 for the Teenage Cancer Trust in memory of her friend Jake Havercroft, who died of cancer last summer at the age of just 18.

Jake’s family were supported by this charity during his short illness, and it motivated Aliya Fox, (17), to raise funds for the cause.

Jake Havercroft.

To date, she has raised money by organising a raffle, a Christmas hamper draw, and a tombola.

Aliya followed these efforts with a five-hour charity spin at the Meridian Leisure Centre, where Jake’s friends, family, teachers and members of the public took part in spinning sessions wearing t-shirts printed by Jake’s father.

Aliya said: “I feel privileged to have been able to raise funds with friends and teachers for the Teenage Cancer Charity Trust, who supported Jake and his family during his stay at hospital.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped organise and take part in activities, especially the Meridian Leisure Centre, who allowed us to use their rooms for my charity spin event.”

Aliya added that she would also like to thank Katie Clorley, Louth Academy’s head of Sixth Form, who has fully supported her throughout.

She said that it has been an emotional, but worthwhile journey.

Martin Brown, Executive Principal of Louth Academy, praised Aliya for her fundraising efforts.

He said: “We are very proud of Aliya and her fundraising in memory of Jake.

“This is a very worthwhile cause.”

Jake was a former student of Monks Dyke Tennyson College and died just days before he was due to receive his A-Level results.

His family described him as being ‘one of a kind’ and a ‘very academic person’.