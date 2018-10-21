Louth teen duo get backing from the Rotary Club

Two Louth teenagers have recently completed a week long residential course, backed by the Rotary Club of Louth.

Millie Hemingway and Grace Whitworth went on the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) course.

Each year the local club in Louth selects and then sponsors young people to attend this unique event held in the beautiful surroundings of Hebden Hey Scout Centre, near Halifax.

Millie and Grace gave a lively and confident presentation to Rotarians about their courses.

The teenagers joined 78 other students from across the North of England, as a professional team of mentors and activity coordinators supported them in a programme of leadership development, communication and delegation.

Both girls noted how worthwhile the course had been in terms of their personal development and how they would recommend it to others.

Rotarian John Hodge, Youth Development Leader, said: “I am delighted with how Millie and Grace have visibly grown in confidence since applying for RYLA in February 2018.

“I would also like to thank them both for taking part.”

He thanked them both for taking part. He also praised their parents, Louth Academy and fellow Rotarians for helping to make it such a successful experience.