Louth Town Council appoints new Town Clerk

Louth Town Council appointed a new Town Clerk last week, following Linda Blankley’s resignation in December after more than a decade in the role.

Lynda Phillips was appointed to the role at a meeting of town councillors on Tuesday evening, which followed an interview process last Thursday.

Lynda has worked for Louth Town Council for 13 years, and has served as Deputy Town Clerk and Secretary to the Mayor.

She is also Clerk to Grimoldby and Manby Parish Council, and previously worked for TLC - The Learning Curve, and Forrester Boyd.

Lynda will serve as the Mayor’s Secretary alongside her new role as Town Clerk, until a new ‘assistant’ role is advertised in the near future.

• You can contact Lynda at The Sessions House, Eastgate (Monday-Fridays, 10am-1pm) or call 01507 355895.