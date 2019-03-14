Louth Town Council selects deputy mayor for 2019/20

Louth Town Councillors have chosen their deputy mayor for 2019/20 - who is then expected to become the Mayor of Louth the following year.

Coun David Wing and Coun Lesley Harrison-Wiseman were both nominated to become the new deputy mayor, with Coun Wing winning the vote at the town council’s meeting last Tuesday evening (March 5).

Coun Wing has served on the council since 2007, and was previously mayor in 2013/14.

Coun Fran Treanor, who has served as the deputy mayor since last May, is expected to become the Mayor of Louth for 2019/20.

Both of the above are subject to re-election in the local elections on May 2, followed by a formal election by the town council on May 14.

Nominations are now open for those wishing to stand for election as a town councillor.

Visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/parish2019 or call 01507 601111 for more information, before the April 3 deadline.