Louth Tractors scoop Lincolnshire Show award

Louth Tractors attended the Lincolnshire Show last week - where they were the proud recipients of this year’s Gordon Spratt Perpetual Memorial Trophy.

The award forms part of the Agricultural Machinery Sector category, and is awarded to ‘the exhibitor gaining the highest points for staff presentation and customer relations within the Agricultural Machinery Section of the Show’.

John Smith from Louth Tractors told the Leader: “The trophy is awarded for outstanding hospitality, which is a great honour and testament to the fantastic team we have at Louth Tractors. The team makes a point of warmly welcoming everyone who comes onto the stand.”

• Further coverage of the Lincolnshire Show can be found at www.louthleader.co.uk.